Tornado watch issued for Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the entire viewing area until 1 p.m.
The watch extends from nearly the Richmond area to northeast North Carolina. A tornado warning was also issued for areas of Bertie County Friday morning.
WAVY.com Weather Alerts
The watches and warnings were issued as a system of heavy rain and storms moved closer to the Hampton Roads area during the morning hours.
If a tornado warning is issued for your area, take cover immediately.
