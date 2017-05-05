Tornado watch issued for Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the entire viewing area until 1 p.m.

The watch extends from nearly the Richmond area to northeast North Carolina. A tornado warning was also issued for areas of Bertie County Friday morning.

The watches and warnings were issued as a system of heavy rain and storms moved closer to the Hampton Roads area during the morning hours.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, take cover immediately.

Radar indicated tornado is between Colerain & Edenton moving NE @ 45mph. TORNADO WARNING extended until 8AM #ncwx pic.twitter.com/nIiCFuZslG — Deitra Tate (@DeitraT) May 5, 2017

