Tornado warning canceled in IOW, Southampton; continues for Surry

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tornado warning has been issued for Surry County.

The National Weather Service says the warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. A tornado warning previously issued for Isle of Wight and Southampton counties has been canceled.

A tornado warning means a tornado is imminent. You should take cover immediately if in the area. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. If you are in a mobile home, a vehicle or are outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter you can and protect yourself from flying debris.

NWS said in a tweet around 7:45 p.m. that there were reports of a tornado on the ground along Unity Road in northeastern Southampton County.

A waterspout is also possible for the York River, near the Coleman Bridge, and the James River from Jamestown to the James River Bridge. Waterspouts can overturn boats and create hazardous seas. Boaters in the area should move to safe harbor as soon as possible.

