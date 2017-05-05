School bus involved in accident in Virginia Beach; no injuries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle Friday afternoon in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to London Bridge Road and Dam Neck Road at 4:18 p.m.

School officials said the bus from traveling from Old Donation School and was rear-ended by a truck. The bus suffered minor damage.

Twenty-one students were on board at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.