Officials: Lightning strike causes gas leak in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire officials have confirmed that a lightning strike caused a gas leak Friday morning.

Batt. Chief Anthony Chittum tells WAVY.com lightning hit a flag pole near a landscaping company’s office and storage on Plume Street — and was conducted into the building.

This caused some problems to the electrical system in the building as well as the gas leak, according to Chittum. Crews were called to the area just before 10:30 a.m.

Lightning strike 800 Blk Plum ave. Lightning caused gas leak and damaged the businesses electrical system. Time of call 10:23 no injuries. pic.twitter.com/sQr7GFwyeh — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) May 5, 2017

Chittum says there was no fire and no injuries in the incident. A WAVY viewer sent in a photo of crews on the scene.

Fridya’s gas leak happened as a system of storms that caused damage in a few areas around the region.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.