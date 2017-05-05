NWS confirms tornado touched down in Chowan County

ROCKY HOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a EF-0 tornado touched down in Rocky Hock, North Carolina Friday morning.

Jon McGee with the National Weather Service tells WAVY.com the damage in Rocky Hock — an area in Chowan County — was consistent with a tornado of that power. Winds in the twister were between 70 and 80 mph.

McGee says the track and official rating will be released once the investigation has been completed.

WAVY’s Chris Horne reports there was damage on Rocky Hock Road, about 12 miles north of Edenton.

Fallen trees smash through a house in Chowan County storm came through about 7:45 AM @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/wMwPSRNdpu — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) May 5, 2017

The storm came through a field, hit a local produce stand that has been around for at least 50 years.

The stand’s co-owner, Kevin Bunch, says he’s just happy nobody got hurt and is hoping to be back in business tomorrow.

