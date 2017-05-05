Norfolk woman pleads for answers on son’s shooting death in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk mother is pleading with community members to come forward with information on the shooting death of her son.

Joshua Kaplan, 27, was discovered shot to death at the Aqueduct Apartments in Newport News around 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

“We don’t know what happened, we just know it was multiple gunshot wounds,” his mother, Stephanie Kaplan, told 10 On Your Side, through tears. “I need answers.”

Stephanie said that Joshua lived with her and was the “backbone” of the family. On Friday night, he left to visit a girlfriend.

“I just told him we had a lot of plans to do on Saturday — clean the house, do all this stuff he helps me with, and he said, ‘Okay, mom, I’ll be back in the morning.'”

But instead, homicide detectives showed up at her doorstep.

“He would do anything for anybody, he was just a good baby and a good son.”

She said Joshua worked hard and was finalizing the steps to become a Merchant Marine.

“The main thing he said was, ‘Mom, I’m doing this for you. I want to make sure that I can take care of you.'”

He is survived by a younger brother and sister; his death comes just two months after his sister was hurt in a serious car crash.

“This has been really difficult for our family.”

Loved ones have launched an online fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses.

“I appreciate anything anyone can do for us, and I’m not one to ask, ever,” Stephanie said. “I try to do everything, but I need help this time… we need help to bury my baby, I want him to be comfortable. That’s my main thing … I want him to be cherished and to know that we cherish him for everything he’s done.”

She and police urge anyone with information on what happened to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.