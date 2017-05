NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Newport News Friday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of 48th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

The police department tweeted out images from the scene around 2 p.m. that show a vehicle on its side, with shattered glass on the ground and said they had to cut open the vehicle to get the victims out.

The three people had minor injuries, police say.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.