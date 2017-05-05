New president elected at Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Huntington Ingalls has announced that a new president is set to take over at Newport News Shipbuilding.

According to a news release from Huntington Ingalls, current president Matt Mulherin is retiring after working at Newport News Shipbuilding for 36 years.

Mulherin was named president in 2011, after serving as vice president and general manager for site operations at Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding.

“Matt has touched every product built by Newport News Shipbuilding during his very successful tenure,” said HII President and CEO Mike Petters.

Huntington Ingalls says Jennifer R. Boykin will take over July 1 as president of Newport News Shipbuilding — as well as as executive vice president of HII.

Boykin has worked there since 1987.