New judge assigned to Mark Whitaker case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A new judge has been assigned to hear the case of indicted Portsmouth city councilman Mark Whitaker.

Court documents filed May 5 show Judge William C. Andrews III has been designated chief justice in the case.

The move comes a week after three Portsmouth judges asked to be recused from the case.

Johnny Morrison, Kenneth Melvin and Chief Judge William Moore said in a jointing filing that it would have been improper for them to hear the case, because Whitaker is well-known to them and a city councilman.

The councilman was indicted in April on 20 felony charges, including identity fraud and forgery.

Court documents allege Whitaker the name of a 61-year-old woman on seven of her own checks and then tried to pass them.

A trial is scheduled to start Nov. 13.