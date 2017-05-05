National Weather Service: Damage in Dinwiddie ‘consistent with EF-1 tornado’

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) — Severe storms that prompted tornado warnings in Central Virginia on Friday morning left behind damage and fallen trees throughout the area.

The National Weather Service posted on Facebook that damage west of McKenney in Dinwiddie was “consistent with an EF-1 tornado” and that “straight-line wind damage was also observed.”

The NWS says additional information about the storms will be released later Friday.

Some of the damage in Dinwiddie included an uprooted tree that went straight across and knocked over another family’s farm.

The damage knocked out power to thousands and also closed Route 40 in the area.

“We’re speculating a tornado touched down. That’s the call that came in this morning across the radio,” said Windell Tucker, mayor of McKenney.

While experts assess the damage to determine if this was, in fact, a tornado, the town of McKenney is working to clean up.

Emergency responders say there are no reported injuries from the storm.

In Chesterfield, several trees were reported down, and a car was partially submerged under water at Cosby High School.

School officials say a small drainage ditch had overflowed and the driver tried to pull through.

In Charles City, an 89-year-old building sustained damaged as a tree fell on it. It originally opened as a store in 1928, and the owners converted it to a small church about 10 years ago.

A garage was also damaged as it was completely lifted off its base.