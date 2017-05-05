1 killed in double shooting in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies are investigating a double shooting in Mathews County that resulted in the death of one person.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office tells 10 On Your Side the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies were called to Ridgefield Road for reports of an altercation with shots fired.

Deputies found a man who had been shot and a female suffering from a wound from a stray bullet.

The sheriff’s office say paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Another man was taken in to custody and transferred to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting is still under investigation.