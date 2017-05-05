Man robs Bank of America in Hampton, flees on bicycle

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed a Bank of America branch in the first block of West Queens Way, Friday morning.

Police say that the emergency call came in around 9:52 a.m. An investigation found the suspect biked to the bank, went inside, implied he had a gun and demanded money.

After receiving an unknown amount of money, he fled the bank on the bicycle, and was seen going westbound on West Queens Way.

The suspect is described as black and was last seen wearing dark-colored coveralls, a dark hoodie and dark colored mask concealing his face.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognized him or know anything about the