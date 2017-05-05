Man indicted for stealing rifles from Chesapeake stores

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been indicted on charges related burglaries at a Chesapeake sporting goods store.

Chesapeake police said in January that a suspect broke into Gail’s Bait & Tackle and stole four rifles.

U.S. Attorney Dana Boente’s office said Friday Sean Robert Elliott, 27, was indicted for theft of firearms and possessing stolen firearms.

Authorities say Roberts is alleged to have stolen firearms from the store on Nov. 25, 2016 and on Jan. 27.

Roberts faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if he is convicted.