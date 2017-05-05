Man gets 6-year sentence in crash that killed ODU student

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted in a crash that killed an Old Dominion University student was sentenced Friday to six years behind bars.

Paul James Fraki, 23, pleaded guilty in February to one count of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence.

Police said Fraki was driving down West Little Creek Road when the crash happened on August 12, 2016.

ODU student Jordan Zimmerman was killed in the crash. Zimmerman was a member of the university’s Student Government Association and was “an outstanding student leader,” a spokesperson for ODU said. A passenger in Zimmerman’s vehicle was also seriously injured.