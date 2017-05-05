Man charged in overnight stabbing incident in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Newport News has been charged with malicious wounding for an overnight stabbing incident that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition.

Newport New police say officers were called to a home on Warwick Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for a stabbing.

A 29-year-old told officers she and the 22-year-old man were arguing over cheating allegations, when it became physical. Police say the woman claimed he grabbed her wrist and tried to take her cellphone — and the two began to wrestle for the phone.

Police say the man got on top of her at some point, and she hit him in the head. During this fight, police say she told her son to go get her uncle for help.

The uncle, 57-year-old Michael Glasper, intervened and began wrestling with the man, before grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the stomach.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The woman sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Glasper was taken in to custody and charged with malicious wounding

Police say the man stabbed was under a protective order at the time of the incident.