PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the great things about Hampton Roads is all the water that surrounds the region. There are so many different ways to enjoy the ocean, bay and all the rivers, and the best way is by boat!

If you are in the market for a new or used boat, this is a great weekend to see up close and personal 100 boats at the Lower Bay Boat Show at Bluewater Yachting Marina in Hampton. We got a preview of this great show from Dave Farlow.

Come by car or by boat!

Spend your summer on the water!

Lower Bay Boat Show

Presented by the Bluewater Yachting Center in Hampton

Tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

