PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Brunch at home does not have to mean mom is stuck in the kitchen on Mothers Day. With a few ingredients from ALDI and the know how of nutrition and wellness expert Rebecca Scritchfield, you can put on your own beautiful and bubbly spread.

ALDI – 7 locations in Hampton Roads – Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Williamsburg, Newport News, Virginia Beach

For recipes and to find your ALDI, visit ALDI.us

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by ALDI.