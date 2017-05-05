HR Sports Star: Western Branch Boys 4X100 Relay Team

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s HR Sports Star is the boys 4×100 meter relay team at Western Branch high school.

They were in Philadelphia last weekend competing at the prestigious Penn Relays. Not only did they make it to the finals, but they finished 3rd overall and was the top U.S. team.

The team of Micaiah Harris, Jahkwan Blackey, Alfandre Page II and Kavante Dawson ran 40.82 seconds in the finals. The Bruins qualified for two championship of America Finals.

Also congratulations to the girls relay team at Western Branch also made it to the finals and finished 8th overall. There were over 600 teams at that event.