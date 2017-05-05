Combi USA recalls stroller, car seat combos over fall hazard

WASHINGTON (NBC) — A fall hazard has prompted Combi USA to recall some of its stroller and car seat combos.

The recall involves about 1,000 Combi shuttle model strollers and car seats used as travel systems and sold in silver and red.

The car seat can disengage from the stroller’s frame and pose a fall hazard to an infant inside.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the products together but can continue to use them separately and contact Combi for a free repair.

Combi USA can be reached toll-free at 844-332-6730 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.combiusa.com and click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the page for more information. Combi USA will contact consumers who registered their products.