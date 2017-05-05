Chesapeake school bus carrying kindergartners involved in minor crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake school bus carrying kindergartners was involved in a crash Friday morning.

Kellie Goral with Chesapeake Public Schools says the bus had six students on board. They were on their way home from Cedar Road Elementary School, when the bus was involved in a minor crash at the corner of Waters Road and Cedar Road. The accident happened around 11:40 a.m.

Goral said there were no injuries reported and the same bus was able to take the children home.

According to police, the crash happened on private property. The school bus reportedly backed up and hit a car causing minor damage.