SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An ABC Store in Suffolk was broken into early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the store, located in the 3500 block of Bridge Road, at 2:15 a.m.

Police say someone broke glass in the storefront and stole several bottles of liquor.

If you know anything about this break-in, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.