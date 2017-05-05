41 new Army and Navy officers honored during ODU ROTC commissioning ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Forty-one officers were honored Friday during the spring commissioning ceremony for Old Dominion University’s Army and Naval ROTC programs.

The officers hail from 12 states as well as the Phillipines, Ukraine and Cuba.

Now that they’ve been commissioned, the officers will receive their command posts and will deploy around the world.

10 On Your Side spoke with newly-commissioned Army Second Lieutenant Patrick Ward. He said he comes from a long line of family members who served in the military and he feels it’s his duty to do the same. Ward said it’s something he’s wanted to do since he was a child.

“After four years of training up to this moment, it’s kind of unreal. I honestly didn’t expect to get this far, but I had solid support from my friends and family,” he said. “I don’t think the gravity of it — leading soldiers — has sunk it yet, but I’m excited for the challenge and I hope I can do well in the future.”

Ward is headed to Missouri and then New York.

Congratulates and good luck to all of the new officers!