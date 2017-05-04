Utility work to cause delays on I-264 next week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Utility work on I-264 will cause delays and stoppages on May 8 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m on May 9.

Both the eastbound and westbound sides of traffic will be slowed and stopped between Independence Boulevard and Newtown Road to allow Dominion Virginia Power to perform utility line work over the interstate near Witchduck Road.

The utility work is part of Phase II of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

State police and traffic control vehicles will slow down traffic to about 10 miles per hour between Newtown and Independence.

Traffic from the Witchduck Road on-ramp to I-264 west will also be periodically stopped.