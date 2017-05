NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The crew of the USNS Patuxent is expected to return home Thursday after nearly five months at sea.

A crew of around 100 largely civil service mariners left Naval Station Norfolk in January and headed to the Navy’s Fifth Fleet of Operations.

The fleet replenishment oiler steamed over 37,000 nautical miles and provided service to U.S. Navy ships around the world.

The crew is expected to return to Naval Station Norfolk Thursday morning.