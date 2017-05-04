USCG Cutter Dependable seizes over 4 tons of cocaine in the Pacific

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard Cutter Dependable returned to its homeport in Virginia Beach Thursday after a two-month patrol in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

During the patrol, the crew seized over 8,000 pounds of cocaine — worth an estimated value of $122 million — which will be used as evidence to prosecute 19 suspected smugglers.

Four separate times, the crew of the Dependable pursued and intercepted five boats suspected of smuggling illegal drugs, including several high speed pursuits of go-fast vessels specially fitted to smuggle contraband.

During a stop in Puerto Chiapas, Mexico, the commanding officer of Dependable, Cmrd. Bob Little, met with Admiral Jose Antonio Ortiz Guarneros, commander of the 2nd Division Fourth Naval Command. They discussed their shared goals to apprehend and disrupt narco smugglers as well as plans for continued cooperation among international partners in the region.

The Dependable is a 210-foot Reliance class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 75. They conduct Homeland Security missions in the offshore waters from New England to the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific.