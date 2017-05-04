US Navy SEAL faces judge in child porn allegations

NORFOLK, Va. (KNSD/WAVY) — An active-duty U.S. Navy SEAL, accused of possessing child pornography, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden, 31, of San Diego, faces several felony counts related to possession of child porn.

WAVY affiliate NBC 7 learned Wednesday night that this isn’t the first time he’s been under investigation for inappropriate contact with a minor.

His ex-wife Alica Seerden said the child “had to do a forensic interview and in one of the interviews, she told interviewers he had taken inappropriate photos of him and her together.”

The San Diego Police Department confirmed they did investigate a 2014 case involving Seerden.

That case was turned over to NCIS whose only response was, “given the current allegations, we’re not going to discuss anything concerning Mr. Seerden at this point.”

Seerden’s ex-wife said the case was closed because of insufficient evidence.

The alleged incident precedes the child pornography charges Seerden is now facing. The charges stem from evidence NCIS investigators recovered while looking into a report that Seerden had sexually assaulted a woman on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Seerden is assigned to SEAL Team One based in Coronado, California. At the time, he was on a temporary duty from his permanent assignment in San Diego at the time, the documents show.

As part of the investigation into the alleged sexual assault, NCIS investigators seized Seerden’s iPhone 7. A total of 78 images of suspected child pornography were found on the phone, according to court documents.

Seerden requested a court-appointed attorney at the May 3 hearing. He was told he would be responsible for paying for the attorney beginning in July. His next hearing was scheduled for May 10.