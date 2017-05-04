Suits for Soldiers event held in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) – You’ve heard it said if you want to land a good job you’ve got to dress for success. That’s why Farmer’s Insurance is giving suits to soldiers who are ready to enter the civilian job force.

An estimated one million veterans will enter the civilian workforce in the next couple of years and nearly all of them have one thing in common – they’re nervous.

Chris Good retired from the Army last Friday. “There are a lot of skills you lose over time and I’ve got to relearn a lot of things,” he told 10 On Your Side.

That’s why he attended the event at Farmer’s Insurance in Newport News Thursday.

“We want to help facilitate that transition, working for themselves, work life family balance having unlimited income earning potential,” said Farmer’s Insurance District Manager, Bill MacArthur.

The company collected 70,000 suits nationwide and recruited résumé writers and successful veterans like Andy Greundel.

“When I retired I became the VP of business development for a large Fortune 500 company here in the Hampton Roads area.”

Greundel spent 26 years jumping out of airplanes. He is now teaching others how to land their new careers. His advice, “Follow your passion, learn a skill, contribute to the community and everything will be fine.”

Sounds easy, but Greundel knows how Chris Good is feeling.

Good told WAVY.com, “You always have a question, have I translated my military terms into civilian to where everybody can understand? Is this what they’re looking for in my career field?”

The plan is to leave the event with an answer in the affirmative – and a new suit or two, giving Good and other soldiers the confidence to conquer a new career.

There’s another “Suits for Soldiers” session beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Farmer’s Insurance 2140 William Styron Square in Newport News.