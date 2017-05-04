‘Resolute’ soldiers return from month-long exercise in South Korea

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Soldiers from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, recently returned from a month-long exercise in Pohang, South Korea.

Around 2,500 U.S. and 1,200 Republic of Korea (ROK) service members participated in Combined Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore 2017 as part of Operation Pacific Reach.

The training involves loading and offloading ships austere areas where ports are damaged, unavailable or lack facilities.

One of the key missions was the 331st Causeway Company “pier stabbing.” The unit was tasked with installing and removing the Trident pier — a 1200-foot long portable, floating platform that links offshore operations to land. Also known as a modular causeway system, the platform is built in the shape of a trident, then “stabbed” into the shore to offload warfighting equipment.

The operation included coalition forces including the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and ROK services.

“Training with our Korean allies allows us to integrate our processes and accomplish missions more effectively,” said Lt. Col. Jason House, 7th Trans. Bde. (Ex.), operations officer in charge. “This prepares us to partner together in the event a real-world situation requires our attention.”