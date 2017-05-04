Police: Suspects wanted for vandalizing PRHA building

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they are looking to identify the suspects who spray painted a PRHA building last month.

The incident happened sometime overnight April 24 into the early morning hours of April 25 in the 2800 block of Berkely Avenue.

Police released video of the suspects, in which they’re seen spray painting several of the building’s columns.

The vandals wrote “hate” and apparent gang names, according to police.

If you recognize these suspects, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.