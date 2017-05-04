Norfolk police need help identifying suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are asking for help to identify the suspect in an armed robbery.

Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, an armed man entered the 7-Eleven at 7931 Halprin Drive and demanded money from the clerk. The employee handed over cash and the suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived.

There were no injuries reported.

Police describe the suspect as a white male between 20 and 40-years-old and about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black tee-shirt with a red design, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

If you recognize this suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.