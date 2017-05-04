Newport News police searching for suspects in Norfolk man’s shooting death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are still looking for suspects in connection to the deadly shooting of a Norfolk man in Newport News.

Around 5:03 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, officers were called to Aqueduct Drive for a report of gunshots. Officers got to the scene and began checking the area. About 10 minutes later, they found a man lying on the ground in front of a home in the 13200 block of Sojourner Court. Medics were called to the scene.

Around 5:23 p.m., the victim was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 27-year-old Joshua Aaron Kaplan, of Norfolk.

Police say there is not suspect information. If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.