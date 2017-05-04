Fatal accident involving motorcycle closes road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say fatal crash in Portsmouth has a caused a road closure on High Street.
A crash involving a motorcycle and another car at High Street and Jamestown Avenue was reported Thursday morning, according to police dispatchers.
The crash was called in to dispatchers just before 8 a.m.
An image from the scene showed caution tape around the scene on High Street. A damaged motorcycle was seen lying on the ground.
Police say traffic is being rerouted around the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.
Stay with WAVY for updates to this developing news.