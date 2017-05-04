Fatal accident involving motorcycle closes road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say fatal crash in Portsmouth has a caused a road closure on High Street.

A crash involving a motorcycle and another car at High Street and Jamestown Avenue was reported Thursday morning, according to police dispatchers.

The crash was called in to dispatchers just before 8 a.m.

An image from the scene showed caution tape around the scene on High Street. A damaged motorcycle was seen lying on the ground.

Banged up motorcycle still lying on the ground as police investigate ax on High St. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/J6ZTUdPfwQ — Rico Bush (@RicoBushWAVY) May 4, 2017

Police say traffic is being rerouted around the scene.

2/2: 7:57am. Traffic is being rerouted at High St/Constitution Ave and at High St/Yorktown Ave around the accident. Please avoid the area. — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) May 4, 2017

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

