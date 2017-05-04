Family, friends to remember Bertie corrections officer in funeral service

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Family and friends will gather Thursday to remember a prison sergeant who was killed at the Bertie County Correctional Institution.

Investigators say an inmate beat Sgt. Meggan Callahan with a fire extinguisher last week. The man charged in Callahan’s death was already serving a life sentence for a different murder.

A lifelong friend of Callahan’s, Michelle Rowell, described her as a humorous person who was like family to her friends.

“I was hoping [the news] was wrong because she meant a lot to a lot of people,” Rowell told 10 On Your Side last week.

Callahan had been with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety since 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.

A funeral service for Callahan is scheduled to start at noon at the Edenton United Methodist Church.

