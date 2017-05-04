Medicaid Expansion: A Waiting Game

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of Virginians are waiting for Medicaid benefits each day.

But while politicians in Richmond try to work out a deal to expand Medicaid, people waiting for services are stuck in the middle.

10 On Your Side sat down with one family in the process of applying for Medicaid waivers that could provide life changing services.

Brittany Brown is a 21-year-old Hampton resident born with an intellectual disability. She’s overcome all the odds, but she could end up waiting years to live independently.

“I want her to be able to live on her own. I want her to be independent. It’s not healthy for her not to be. My husband and I are not going to live forever. If we have her living here as a perpetual child, what’s she going to do when we die?” said Brittany’s mother, Jennifer Brown.

