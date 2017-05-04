Kroger ending senior discount, announces storewide price drops

ROANOKE, Va. (WSLS) – Kroger has lowered prices on about 3,000 items in 107 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, east Tennessee, southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky.

As part of its new pricing strategy, effective May 23, Kroger will end its senior discount program. The company plans to communicate the end of the discount via mailers and emails.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Kroger has reduced prices on a large-scale basis, but the number of items is triple the number in previous years, said Allison McGee, a spokeswoman for the company’s Mid-Atlantic Division.

Kroger said prices have been lowered on meat, natural foods, grocery items and health and beauty aids in each store.

Examples include:

Potato chips (8.5 ounces), $1.49, were $2.29

Pasta sauce (26 ounces), $1.19, was $1.50

Aspirin (81 mg), $3.19, was $5.99

Nasal decongestant, $5.99, was $7.49

Broccoli crowns, $1.49 a pound, was $1.99. Price changes weekly on produce.

T-bone steaks, $5.88 a pound, were $10.99. Price changes weekly on meat.

Angus ground chuck, $3.99 a pound, was $4.99