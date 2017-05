PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Star Wars Day our favorite celebrity chef whipped up his own version of the “Death Star Snack Bar” and even a “Yoda Soda” to wash it all down! Chef J Ponder also previewed his “Mommy & Me” cooking classes for Mother’s Day.

Chef J Ponder

Mommy & Me Cooking Class – Saturday, May 13th

Noon to 2:30 p.m. at Stratford University in Virginia Beach

Tickets & Information: ChefJPonder.com