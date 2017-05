VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Tidewater Community College will host a job fair Thursday geared towards workers in the health professions and human services.

Dozens of companies and local governments will be on hand to talk to potential workers. The event will be at TCC’s Joint-Use Library from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Organizers ask that you please register before arriving. You can do that by clicking here.