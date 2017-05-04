Pacific Ave closed as crews battle 2-alarm fire at Oceanfront condos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A section of Pacific Avenue is closed as crews are working a fire at an Oceanfront condo building.

Video from a WAVY viewer showed a plume of smoke rising from the fire. A Facebook live video from the Virginia Beach Fire Department showed crews battling the fire, which was at a multi-unit residential building off Pacific Avenue.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com the fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. at 11th Street and Lake Drive. The fire department tweeted Thursday that a few blocks of Pacific Avenue have been closed off due to the fire.

Fire department spokesman Art Kohn said in another Facebook live video that a second alarm was called on the fire. The fire is currently confined to the two end units of the condo building, according to Kohn. There was a partial roof collapse on the third floor of the end units.

Kohn said crews are still conducting searches of the condo units.

Other viewers in the area captured images of the flames.

Fire at the Oceanfront View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy: Stephen Santoro‎ Photo courtesy: Don Demarco Fogle Image credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department

A WAVY crew is headed to the scene. Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.