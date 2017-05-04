EVMS mental health summit to focus on opioid addiction

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A summit next week at Eastern Virginia Medical School is set to focus on opioid addiction.

EVMS officials say this will be the third annual mental health summit.

The summit — which is titled “Mental Health Partners: Pausing to Address the Opioid Crisis in Hampton Roads” — is set to take place Tuesday, May 9 at Lester Hall.

Officials say there will be several session throughout the summit, addressing issues including mental health of veterans and Virginia’s opioid crisis.

Four breakout sessions after the presentations will then task small groups with brainstorming ideas on transforming the system to address mental health and substance abuse.

A complete agenda for the summit can be found at this link. Those hoping to RSVP can do so by emailing brockinstitute@evms.edu by Friday, May 5.