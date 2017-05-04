Driver sought in hit-and-run crash involving school bus in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for the driver of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash with school bus Thursday morning in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski says a school bus was hit at Providence Road and Holly Point Boulevard around 8:45 a.m.

Kosinski says the bus sustained minor damage.

There were 24 students on the bus at the time, according to Kosinski, but no injuries reported. It was not immediately known what school the bus was assigned to. The bus was headed to Indian River Middle School.

Another bus took to the students to school.

Kosinski says the car involved was a silver sedan being driven by a black female.

