Devin Hemmerich rewriting record book at Norfolk State

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Devin Hemmerich says he’s just like any 21-year old. Growing up in Ocean View, he was always a bike’s ride away from the beach, and enjoyed taking rides to the ocean. These days, he enjoys hanging out and playing video games, which is fitting, considering the numbers he’s put up as the ace pitcher for Norfolk State are almost video game-like.

“I like to think of Devin as a bulldog,” said Norfolk State head coach Claudell Clark.

Hemmerich, a 6-foot-1 left-hander out of Atlantic Shores Christian School, is at the top of just about every statistical category in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. What’s most impressive, the senior has pitched more innings (87.1) than any other pitcher in the MEAC, and yet registers the lowest earned run average (.188). His 100 strikeouts are also 33 more than the next-best pitcher, which happens to be his teammate, Chase Anderson.

And as of this season, there is no more accomplished pitcher, statistically, than Hemmerich, who now owns the school record for strikeouts in a career and in a season.

Hemmerich is 9-2 on the year, and was just named National Pitcher of the Week by Collegiate Baseball News, as well as MEAC Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season. He’s a pitcher who works quickly, loves to keep his batters off-balance, and had no idea his name would be atop the record books in the middle of his fourth year.

“You look at the records as a freshman, you see the numbers, they’re up there,” said Hemmerich. “You don’t think you’ll ever get a chance. You never know what to expect coming in, what your role is going to be through the four years. Are you going to be in the bullpen your whole four years? Are you going to be the starter? Mixed in and out? So you never really know what to expect.”

What he expects now goes beyond what the scorekeepers will write down on the score sheet. “MEAC Championship,” said Hemmerich.

“That’s what we want. All the personal things I get, they’re special, everyone’s happy for me, but there’s one ultimate goal the whole team can share as a brotherhood.”