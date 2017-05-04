Court docs: GPS from Wesley Hadsell’s work van led police to adopted daughter’s body

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police found the body of Anjelica “AJ” Hadsell using GPS from the work van of Wesley Hadsell, court documents show.

AJ Hadsell was found dead on an abandoned property some 50 miles from her home in 2015 — more than a month after she went missing.

According to court documents, the GPS revealed the van was behind an abandoned house on Smiths Ferry Road. Police found the remains of a Caucasian female partially buried in a ditch. The documents state there appeared to be shovel marks around the body.

An autopsy later revealed the body to be AJ Hadsell. Acute heroin posioning was determined to be the cause of death.

Wesley Hadsell was sentenced last November to 20 years for being a felon in possession of ammunition. He had been arrested during a search on unrelated charges — but never became a suspect.

He admitted to 10 On Your Side during an interview that he broke into a home to investigate AJ’s disappearance and found the jacket she was last seen wearing.

Hadsell maintained his innocence when asked if he was involved in his adopted daughter’s case.

Norfolk Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen said she considered Wesley Hadsell’s lengthy criminal history when she sentenced him last November. The 38-year-old has been in and out of custody since he was 12 years old.

Stay with WAVY for updates to this developing news.