Coast Guard Cutter Legare returns to Portsmouth after 35-day patrol

Crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Legare pose with members of the Jamaican Defense Force Coast Guard at their headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica, during April, 2017. Enhancing relations between the U.S. and Jamaica, Legare hosted tours for students from the Caribbean Maritime Academy located in Kingston and conducted a professional exchange with the Jamaican Defense Force Coast Guard. The crew also hosted a reception for various foreign ambassadors and Jamaican dignitaries. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Legare)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Legare returned to Portsmouth after a 35-day patrol in the Windward Passage, a strait between Cuba and Hispaniola.

During the early part of the patrol, the Legare assisted 11 people aboard a disabled skiff near Isle de la Tortue. A few days later, Legare’s crew spotted an overloaded sailing vessel attempting to depart Haiti. Through the assistance of a Creole interpreter, the crew intercepted and escorted the vessel back to port.

The crew visited with disabled children at the Casa Nazaret orphanage during a port visit to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. They raised $500 that helped fix wheelchairs, air conditioning units and other things.

