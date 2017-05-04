Coast Guard Cutter Legare returns to Portsmouth after 35-day patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Legare returned to Portsmouth after a 35-day patrol in the Windward Passage, a strait between Cuba and Hispaniola.

During the early part of the patrol, the Legare assisted 11 people aboard a disabled skiff near Isle de la Tortue. A few days later, Legare’s crew spotted an overloaded sailing vessel attempting to depart Haiti. Through the assistance of a Creole interpreter, the crew intercepted and escorted the vessel back to port.

The crew visited with disabled children at the Casa Nazaret orphanage during a port visit to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. They raised $500 that helped fix wheelchairs, air conditioning units and other things.

Coast Guard Cutter Legare View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A boat crew for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Legare gets underway between Cuba and Hispaniola during drug interdiction operations in April, 2017. The cutter Legare's crew completed a 35-day tour of the strait between Cuba and Hispaniola, completing drug interdiction missions, building partnerships with local agencies and aiding local communities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Legare) Coast Guard Cutter Legare crew members pose during a port visit to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. During the port visit, the crew of Legare visited with disabled children at the Casa Nazaret orphanage. Legare crew members raised over $500 for Casa Nazaret and helped fix wheelchairs, air conditioning units and other miscellaneous items that greatly improved the quality of care for the orphans. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Legare)