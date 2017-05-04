Coast Guard Cutter Legare returns to Portsmouth after 35-day patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Legare returned to Portsmouth after a 35-day patrol in the Windward Passage, a strait between Cuba and Hispaniola.
During the early part of the patrol, the Legare assisted 11 people aboard a disabled skiff near Isle de la Tortue. A few days later, Legare’s crew spotted an overloaded sailing vessel attempting to depart Haiti. Through the assistance of a Creole interpreter, the crew intercepted and escorted the vessel back to port.
The crew visited with disabled children at the Casa Nazaret orphanage during a port visit to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. They raised $500 that helped fix wheelchairs, air conditioning units and other things.