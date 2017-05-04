Case against former Uber driver accused of rape heading to grand jury

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The case of a former Uber driver charged with rape will go to a grand jury in Virginia Beach.

34-year-old Sewanou Yoro, of Norfolk, appeared in court Thursday. The alleged victim, a 19-year-old high school student, testified in a closed session.

According to police, the victim was riding in Yoro’s car March 4 in the Bay Colony section when he stopped, got in the back seat and raped her.

Yoro’s brother stands by him, despite the charge.

“The truth is, I believe my brother didn’t do it, and one of these days, he’s gonna come out,” Chris Nomoa said. “The truth is gonna come out.”

The grand jury gets the case on May 22. A trial is scheduled for July 5.