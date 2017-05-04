Candlelight vigil held in Va. Beach for the Affordable Care Act

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY/AP) — A candlelight vigil was held Thursday for the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The vigil was held at Virginia Beach Town Center after House Republicans voted Thursday to repeal and replace the “Obamacare” health plan.

Vigil organizers said in a news release that they wanted to protest the vote.

Many Americans with serious illnesses expressed unease as Republicans move closer to dismantling the ACA.

A New Orleans attorney with multiple sclerosis fears he’ll be forced to close his practice if he loses coverage, while a Philadelphia woman with asthma is looking at stockpiling inhalers.

The Republican health care bill pushed through the House on Thursday leaves those with pre-existing conditions fearful of higher premiums and losing coverage altogether if the Affordable Care Act is replaced.

The bill sets aside billions of dollars more to help people afford coverage, but experts say that money is unlikely to guarantee an affordable alternative for people now covered under a popular provision of the existing law that prevents insurers from rejecting them or charging higher rates based on their health.

What happens to those with pre-existing conditions under the Republican plan remains unknown.