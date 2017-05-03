Woman found shot to death in Northampton County, NC

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL/WAVY) — A 24-year-old woman’s body was found with several gunshot wounds in Northampton County.

WAVY affiliate WRAL reports authorities responded to the area of Macon Price Road and U.S. Highway 301 at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a body found.

Police determined the woman’s death resulted from foul play involving multiple gunshot wounds. She was identified as Shawte Williams, of Garysburg.

The victim’s mother, Shirley Watson, told WRAL that she wants answers.

“So if anyone knows anything, please come forward because my daughter, Te Williams, did not deserve to die like that.”

Twana Ponton, Williams’ cousin, said, “It’s not fair to us as her family, and it’s definitely not fair to her mother and her kids.”