What’s Happening : Pinko De Mayo, Wine Fest & March For Babies

Friday, May 5 : Pinko De mayo at the Westin Hotel – Town Center

This Friday there is going to be a pink twist on the traditional Cinco De Mayo celebrations with Pinko De Mayo!

Guests will enjoy an evening filled with hors d’oeuvre, music, dancing and cocktails as we celebrate survivors of breast cancer. This night of fun and philanthropy will donate all proceeds raised to Komen Tidewater as they continue to enable women in our service area detect and survive breast cancer.

Come join in the fun and wear your best PINK outfit this Friday from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $50.

Saturday, May 6 – Sunday, May 7 : March for Babies at the Ocean Front and CNU

The March for Babies walk is happening this weekend in Hampton Roads! Saturday, head out to the ocean front with your family and friends to join WAVY TV 10’s morning team as they help to kick off the event. Sunday join me, your Face of FOX43 at Christopher Newport University.

Here in Hampton Roads we are a community that gives back and you can join in the fun.

The Oceanfront walk kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. and the Peninsula walk starts at 9 a.m. Sunday at CNU.

Saturday, May 6 – Sunday, May 7 : Town Point Virginia Wine Fest @ Town Point Park

Spring is officially here and what better way to kick it off than with the Town Point Virginia Wine Festival. This weekend, fest goers can sample a variety of over 200 wines from dozens of premiere Virginia wineries. The Park will be transformed into a wine lovers paradise as tastings will be accompanied by live musical performances amd tasty treats.

All of the wines presented during the fest will be available to purchase and take home. The festival is happening Saturday and Sunday at Town Point Park from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily and tickets start at $25+.