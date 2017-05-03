Waterside District set for Thursday opening

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After years of work, planning and construction, the new Waterside District is set to open.

Waterside will first open to the public on Thursday, with a grand opening celebration planned for May 11 through May 14. The celebration is scheduled to feature free concerts from Weezer and New Politics.

Members of the media took a tour on April 24, getting a look at what the 135,000 square foot Wateside will have to offer.

More than 14 restaurants and bars will be featured at Waterside, including Guy Fieri’s Smoke House and local restaurants including Big Al’s Wings and Morty’s Deli.

