VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a missing man in need of medical services.

58-year-old Thomas Knapp was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of First Colonial Road. He was last seen wearing a black polo-style shirt, blue jeans, a black belt and blue and black Sperry-style shoes.

Knapp maybe traveling towards the Tidewater Drive area.

If you’ve seen Knapp or know anything about his whereabouts, call police at 757-385-5000.