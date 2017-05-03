Va. Beach to receive $4.6M in Hurricane Matthew relief

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia is getting more relief money to help with the clean up from Hurricane Matthew.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine as well as Rep. Scott Taylor announced Wednesday that the city is receiving $4,6 million from FEMA to alleviate the financial burden of removing debris from the storm.

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) retired Matthew for for Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes in March. Matthew caused massive amounts of flooding and millions of dollars in damages across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

The city said following Matthew that 1,400 homes reported some type of storm damage. High water remained in some areas of Virginia Beach — such as First Landing State Park — for weeks after the storm ended.

The lawmakers said in a joint statement Wednesday, “We’re proud to announce today’s disaster relief funding, and we will work together to address the threats of sea level rise, climate change, and increasingly powerful storms that impact Hampton Roads.”